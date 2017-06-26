Nigerian Musician Sentenced To Two Years In Prison...

Related Stories Nigerian rapper, Babalola Falemi, popularly known as Sauce Kid was sentenced this week to two years in federal prison for stealing $15,388 using stolen credit card numbers in Boise and Meridian, Idaho Stateman News reported on June 23.



According to the charge, Sauce Kid obtained stolen bank card numbers and identifying information from their owners. He then encoded the account numbers onto blank plastic cards.



After using an automated system to change account PINs, he was able to withdraw cash from bank ATMS and buy merchandise from stores between July 23 and 26 2016/



All of the losses took place at Boise ATMs owned by Idaho Central Credit Union and at Albertsons stores in Meridian, court documents alleged.



Police arrested Sauce Kid at the Boise Airport as he was about to board a flight. He was caught with a card encoding device and more than $6,000 in cash.



Sauce Kid was initially charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, eight counts each of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and possession of 15 or more fraudulent bank cards.