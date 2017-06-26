My Wife Is Pregnant With Our Third (3) Child - Odartey Lamptey

Related Stories Ex-footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey couldn’t hold back his tears on Gh One Tv as he narrated how he was grossly cheated by his greedy ex-wife Gloria Lamptey for 21 years.



According to Mr. Lamptey, it was even Gloria who approached him way back before their relationship started – making us believe Gloria calculated digging all the treasures in Odartey’s life from the scratch.



According to Odartey Lamptey the whole divorce brouhaha started when he declined a request from Gloria to send their supposed 1st child to a University in the U.K. He explained that the fees was around £26k then and because of investments he made he could not afford it, moreso when it seemed like it will be routine for all the three kids.



Talking to Nana Aba Anamoah, the ex-player then revealed that he opted for their supposed 1st child to go to Ashesi University in Ghana because he discovered that school is equally good too. This however did not go well for Gloria and at the back of this disagreement, she called for divorce with a mind blowing property share & alimony.



With the divorce rumours spreading like wild fire, Odartey revealed it was in this process he got a hint that even the children are not his. Based on that info, he conducted a secret DNA test on the children and he was surprised with the answer.



The Ex-Blackstars player revealed that at this point he contemplated suicide or even resulting to spiritual curse (Antoa) on Gloria and the kids but a good friend and his present wife (Ruweida Yakubu) stopped him from all those thoughts.



Mr. Lamptey however said he is over it all now particularly as he has gotten his house back and other properties Gloria opted to take away.



What lies heavy on Mr. Odartey’s heart is if he can give his own children with his new wife the very good life he gave to Gloria’s children who were not his particularly now that he is not in active service. He recounted those 3 kids had the best of Education from attending GIS to some other best schools in Ghana.



Shedding uncontrollable tears on “Cheers” Mr. Odartey says he has nothing bad against Gloria’s children because they are innocent.



To the light at the end of the tunnel, Odartey Lamptey has fathered two children with Ruweida and also announced his wife has conceived again so baby number 3 is on its way.



The 43-year-old smilingly said he doesn’t have enough time now so he must do it all fast.