Related Stories He’s a gospel musician but Bro. Sammy is not a very humble guy. We recently reported about his new 2017 customised Range Rover, but he’s revealed he owns much more possessions than that.



The singer told Zionfelix in a chat on Celebrity Ride that he actually owns 20 vehicles. Most are on the road working for him but six of them are his own private vehicles, including the range rover.



Bro Sammy also talked about the number of mansions he owns across the country, plus many other topics in the chat.

















