Marriage is Not Part of my Dreams – MzVee

Songstress Mzvee has indicated that the least of her worry now is marriage.

According to the artiste, she would rather focus on her career which is currently booming rather than think of marriage which will slow her down and prevent her from reaching her goals.

“I will love to get married and settle down someday but definitely not now. As and when it comes I don’t mind but certainly, not now,” she said.

The ‘Natural Girl’ made this known when she spoke to Hitz FM’s MzGee on phone on Friday when she organized a free health screening exercise for people in her home town in the Volta region.