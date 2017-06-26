Fadda Dickson, Others Honored At Exclusive Men of The Year Awards 2017

Related Stories Head of the Despite Company's media empire, Fadda Dickson has been honored for his contribution to the Ghanaian media landscape.



Mr. Dickson was honored with a non-competitive Excellence in Mass Media Management Award at the just ended Exclusive Men of The Year (EMY)Awards 2017, in Accra on Saturday June 24.



The honor was bestowed on him as a recognition and celebration of his enviable exploits in media management over a decade as the head of Despite Group, operators of Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM, Hello FM, UTV and Peacefmonline.com.



Ultimate award of the night - Exclusive Men of the Year 2017, went to Dr. Kwabena Duffour who is the Founder and Chairman of HODA Holdings, a business entity comprising Insurance, Banking, Real Estates, Farming, Mining and Media.



The event which was held at the Kempinsky Hotel, brought together men who have excelled in various areas such as business, education, arts, fashion, technology and communication.



The former Minister of Finance won the Ultimate prize at the awards to recognize him as a total symbol of greatness and an inspiration to the young.



Other major winners at the event were the former president H.E. John Agyekum Kuffuor, Yaw Sekyi, Sir Sam Jonah, Abedi Pele, Joe Mettle and Kofi Okyere Darko.



Legendary Ivorian Singer Freddy Meiway, Osibisa, Irene Logan and Efya entertained the high profile guests with great performances.



Full list of winners at the EMY Africa Awards 2017



Media Excellence Award - Fadda Dickson, Despite Group of Companies



Fashion Designer of The Year - Abrantie The Gentleman



Men’s Group of The Year - Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International Ghana



Man of the year Communications - Seth Kwame Boakye



First Special Recognition Award - Dr. Nii Kotei, CEO of Group Ideal



Lifetime Achievement Award - Sir Sam Jonah, CEO Jonah Capital



Third Special Recognition Award - Mr Daniel McCauley, MacDan Group of Companies



Man of The Year Style Award (Most Fashionable Man of The Year) - Kofi Okyere Darko



Man of Courage Award - Dr. Henry Seidu



Man of The Year Entertainment - Joe Mettle



African Young Achiever Award - Mr Adebola William



Man of the Year Africa Award - Mr Tony Elumelu



African Entertainment Legends Award Winners - Freddy Maiwey & Osibisa



Stateman Leadership Award - H.E. John Agyekum Kuffuor, Former President of Ghana



Sports Legend Award - Abedi Pele



Ultimate Woman of The Year - Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan



Ultimate Man of the Year Award - Dr Kwabena Duffour



Discovery of the Year - Isaac Chuku Udeh



Second Special Recognition Award - Mr Gideon Ayiku Akrofi



Fourth Special Recognition Award - Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited



