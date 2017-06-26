Fadda Dickson, Others Honored At Exclusive Men of The Year Awards 2017

|
|Fadda Dickson
Head of the Despite Company's media empire, Fadda Dickson has been honored for his contribution to the Ghanaian media landscape.
Mr. Dickson was honored with a non-competitive Excellence in Mass Media Management Award at the just ended Exclusive Men of The Year (EMY)Awards 2017, in Accra on Saturday June 24.
The honor was bestowed on him as a recognition and celebration of his enviable exploits in media management over a decade as the head of Despite Group, operators of Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM, Hello FM, UTV and Peacefmonline.com.
Ultimate award of the night - Exclusive Men of the Year 2017, went to Dr. Kwabena Duffour who is the Founder and Chairman of HODA Holdings, a business entity comprising Insurance, Banking, Real Estates, Farming, Mining and Media.
The event which was held at the Kempinsky Hotel, brought together men who have excelled in various areas such as business, education, arts, fashion, technology and communication.
The former Minister of Finance won the Ultimate prize at the awards to recognize him as a total symbol of greatness and an inspiration to the young.
Other major winners at the event were the former president H.E. John Agyekum Kuffuor, Yaw Sekyi, Sir Sam Jonah, Abedi Pele, Joe Mettle and Kofi Okyere Darko.
Legendary Ivorian Singer Freddy Meiway, Osibisa, Irene Logan and Efya entertained the high profile guests with great performances.
Full list of winners at the EMY Africa Awards 2017
Media Excellence Award - Fadda Dickson, Despite Group of Companies
Fashion Designer of The Year - Abrantie The Gentleman
Men’s Group of The Year - Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International Ghana
Man of the year Communications - Seth Kwame Boakye
First Special Recognition Award - Dr. Nii Kotei, CEO of Group Ideal
Lifetime Achievement Award - Sir Sam Jonah, CEO Jonah Capital
Third Special Recognition Award - Mr Daniel McCauley, MacDan Group of Companies
Man of The Year Style Award (Most Fashionable Man of The Year) - Kofi Okyere Darko
Man of Courage Award - Dr. Henry Seidu
Man of The Year Entertainment - Joe Mettle
African Young Achiever Award - Mr Adebola William
Man of the Year Africa Award - Mr Tony Elumelu
African Entertainment Legends Award Winners - Freddy Maiwey & Osibisa
Stateman Leadership Award - H.E. John Agyekum Kuffuor, Former President of Ghana
Sports Legend Award - Abedi Pele
Ultimate Woman of The Year - Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan
Ultimate Man of the Year Award - Dr Kwabena Duffour
Discovery of the Year - Isaac Chuku Udeh
Second Special Recognition Award - Mr Gideon Ayiku Akrofi
Fourth Special Recognition Award - Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited
|Dr. Kwabena Duffour and family on stage
|Source: Eugene Osafo-Nkansah
