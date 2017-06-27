Kofi Asamoah Lied; He Stole My Movie - Tim Greene

Related Stories The credibility of Ghanaian film director, Kofi Asamoah, has been challenged after his public claim that he was given permission to remake a 2011 South African film, ‘Skeem’, has been denied by the producer of the movie.



Kofi Asamoah during a live interview on Pundits, an entertainment talk show on GHOne TV, was very categorical that he had the permission of Tim Greene, a Johannesburg film director, to produce a duplication of the latter’s film, ‘Skeem’, but Tim Greene has insisted he has never given such permission to the Ghanaian producer



“A Ghanaian journalist looked me up on Facebook to ask if I knew about the movie ‘John & John’. The director had been going around saying I had given permission for the ‘adaptation’. I hadn’t and, of course, it was a real surprise. Really, quite a huge surprise. Like, the most surprising single thing that’s happened to me,” Tim Greene said in a news report put out by Channel 24.



Hitherto, Kofi Asamoah had been basking in glory and hopping from one media house to another bragging that his movie, ‘John & John’, is one of the best things that ever happened to the Ghanaian movie sector.



The movie, a well-produced one, indeed, received great reviews and was well embraced.