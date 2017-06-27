Vicky Zugah Apologizes For Anal Sex Comments

Related Stories Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah has expressed regret for her anal sex comments on eTV days ago.



The mother of two was reported to have said that she enjoys the sexual activity involving penetration of the anus.



It is great. I mean Ana.l S3x is great so find out if your partner likes it or not and then you will enjoy the act. However, not everybody like anal sex so you need to ask the person before you engage in the act with him or her.” she said on TV.



Days after thinking through her statement on the free to air television which generated insults for her, Vicky has agreed with many Ghanaians who rebuked her for the utterance.



In an instagram post on Monday afternoon, she asked Ghanaians to forgive her. She explained that “I didn’t mean it the way it came out. Something definitely went wrong.“ She pleaded with Ghanaians to use her mistakes against her bceuase she wants to fight against domestic violents.



“Coming across things like this almost on a daily breaks my heart into a million pieces. How do I quit talking about this when it keeps happening? Lend me your ears please. Stop trying to shut me up. I mean no evil. I just want to save as many lives as I can while am still here. Don’t use my mistakes against me. Don’t allow mistakes of yesterday overshadow today’s good intentions. I will beg you all if need be. Give me the chance to do this please. I am sorry,I didn’t mean it the way it came out. Something definitely went wrong.Forgive me.” Vicky Zugah posted