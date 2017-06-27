HAJIA4REAL Releases Photos To Mark Her Birthday

Related Stories Ghanaian socialite and entrepreneur, Hajia4Real, is celebrating her birthday today, Monday 26th June 2016, a day which coincides with the Eid Mubarak celebrations by Muslims around the world!



Being a dedicated Muslim herself, Hajia4Real describes it as “a double blessing for myself, my family, and everyone connected to me from Allah, the giver of life and of everything in this world. We are destined for greatness and we will definitely get there.”



Born Mona Faiz Montrage, she is the Chief Executive Office of LVC Entertainment, a New York based event management company with operations in Ghana.



LVC Entertainment organized the successful “Global Wave Party”, the official end of year party at the Soho Bar in December 2016.



Also, the company is powering Shatta Wale’s “After The Storm” concert in New York on 1st July 2017 at the Play Station Theatre in partnership with other giant event and promotions companies, Boogie Down Nima and TM Entertainment.



According to a member of the entrepreneurs team responsible for communications, Ms. Cassandra Obiri, all is set for Hajia4Real to launch her second business, 4Reall Beauty Cosmetics, on Saturday 8th July 2017 at the Marvels Minigolf Avenue, close to Abelenkpe Traffic Light, in Accra. She concluded that the event is open to all fashion lovers and players in the cosmetics industry.



