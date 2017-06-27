Bro Sammy Breaks Silence on Ohemaa Jacky’s Pregnancy

Gospel minister Bro Sammy before last year ended and early part of 2017 was in the news for impregnating female gospel artiste, Ohemaa Jacky.

Jacky who was in UK then kept mute over the issue until she flew to Ghana and started talking about the pregnancy. When Jacky was busily explaining herself on radio, Bro Sammy was quiet trying to save his face. Bro Sammy never made a statement about the allegation but has finally reacted to it on ‘Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix’.

The nation’s worshipper on the show told Zionfelix, the host that he has never cheated on his wife. According to the singer who was not willing to talk about Ohemaa Jacky, he’s never had any sexual intercourse with any lady aside his wife after they wedded.

He added that even before he married his wife who resides in France, he did not sleep with any lady when they were courting and this is to tell that everything Ohemaa Jacky said sometime past about him was a lie.