I Will Feature Shatta Wale On My New Song – Brother Sammy

Gospel Musician, Brother Sammy has disclosed that he will be featuring Shatta Wale on his next song because he has fallen in love with the Dancehall King's swag.



Speaking to Zionfelix on ‘Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix’ he said Shatta Wale is his favourite secular artiste although he does not really understand the words in his song but he is in love with his style.



He said he intends to feature Shatta Wale on a gospel song which won’t be a worship song but a danceable tune which Ghanaians can jam to.



Brother Sammy indicated that his favourite highlife song is Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Susuka’ because it is a motivational song and sells the gospel of the most high God.