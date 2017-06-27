My Hairstyle Not For Showbiz – Ohemaa Mercy

Related Stories Gospel star Ohemaa Mercy has been speaking about her latest looks and says her new hairstyle has got nothing to do with showbiz.



She told NEWS-ONE that the hairstyle is not influenced by purposes of showbiz; rather she is only giving it a better treatment.



The award-winning musician with over five studio albums to her credit usually keeps a long hair.



But she has recently backtracked to a short natural hair. She arguably does not only look good in the new hair, but she is also likely to win for herself some more attention. But she insists it is not part of showbiz branding.



“I had a problem with my hair and my hairdresser advised that I cut it and then grow it again for her to treat it. It is not something related to showbiz,” she said in an interview on Thursday during the launching of Joe Mettle’s live recording event at Vodafone offices at Airport.



Ohemaa Mercy was part of the tall list of gospel artistes who put up amazing performances at the Joe Mettle live recording on Sunday.



At the event’s launching ceremony, she pledged to give her support to the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards artiste of the year, and she did exactly that.



She remains one of the strong pillars of Ghana’s gospel music industry. She released her first album in November 2004 titled ‘Adamfo Papa’, and it enjoyed massive airplay. That brought Ohemaa Mercy into the limelight, and she has since never looked back.