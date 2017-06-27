Duncan Williams, Emelia Brobbey,Chairman Wontumi, Others Nominated For African Gold Awards 2017

Related Stories The maiden edition of African Gold awards is here to recognize and acknowledge the contribution of individuals in different endeavors of life.



Alliance Creativity Community Project International (ACCP) is a non-governmental organization, founded in 2008 and registered in 2010 with Registration No: G-32,597 at the Registrar General and Registration No: D.S.W/4871 at Ministry of Social Welfare, Ghana.



The vision of ACCP is “a world in which state institutions, especially the security agencies, interact freely and work together with communities towards the promotion of peace, harmony and sustainable environments”. The organisation exists to create a platform for state institutions and communities to work together in the promotion of good health, sanitation and peaceful environments that support life.



The organisation provides a platform for Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, and other state institutions to work with communities on health, sanitation, fire prevention, crime prevention and HIV/ AIDS.



ACCP, an affiliate of the United Nations Department of Public Information, a member of United Nations Major Group of world sustainable development and has ECOSOC Status for 2013.



The maiden edition African Gold awards Nite organized by Alliance Creativity Community Project International (ACCP), a member of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations seeks to honour Africans who have excelled in their various scopes of work with outstanding performances, consistency, dedication to excellence and longstanding contributions to society.



The award ceremony is slated for Sunday, 2nd July 2017 at the plush Golden Tulip Kumasi City in collaboration with African Heroes Foundation.



The New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has been nominated by the Alliance Creativity Community Project International (ACCP) for the award of ‘outstanding performance and good work to humanity and would be honoured with a Doctorate Degree, a plaque and a citation.



Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani ,Greater Accra representative on the Council of State, Founder and President of Groupe Ideal, one of the fastest growing business groups in Ghana, will also be honoured by the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations member, ACCP for his ‘outstanding performance and good work to humanity’.



Miss Emelia Afia Brobbey, an actress and CEO of Emelia Brobbey Charity Organisation has also been nominated for her pivotal role and good work to humanity.



Check out the full list of nominees to be awarded:



Prophet Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe – Founder and General Overseer of Breaking Yoke Ministries International



Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams – Founder and Overseer of Action Chapel International (ACI) Ministries



Prophet Daniel Amoateng –Founder of London Prayer Centre



Rev. Martin Forjour Jnr. – Founder and General Overseer of Glory Temple International



Nana Okogyeman Kwaku Gyamprah II – CEO, Okyeman Republic Company Ltd. (Chirano Gold Mines)



Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako – CEO, Hansol Group of Companies



Miss Emelia Afia Brobbey – CEO, Emelia Brobbey Charity Organisation



Nana Bawua Afiamoa Kotokuo I – CEO, Briginia Ghana Ltd.



Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi – Head Pastor and Founder of Glorious Wave Church International



Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng – Founder and General Overseer of Power Chapel Worldwide



Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani – Founder and President of Groupe Ideal



Nana Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI – CEO, Silvercrest Group



Rev. Dr. Victor Osei – General Overseer of Family Chapel International Worldwide



Prophet Sampson Agyei – Founder of Power Cathedral International Church



Hon. Dr. Badu Kaakyire – CEO, Kaakyire Group of Companies



Mr. Daniel Boateng – CEO DBS Industries Ltd.



Dr. Manfred Takyi – CEO, Joy Industries



Mr. Samuel Opoku – The Nation Worshipper 2017



Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah – Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Ministries International



Dr. Harrison Tetteh – Deputy CEO – Joy Industries Ltd.