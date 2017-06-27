Surviving 7 Years African Marriage Without A Child Is Tough – Actor Adjetey Anang

Related Stories Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang popularly known as “Pusher”, has revealed that seven years of marriage without a child was an unpleasant experience for him and his wife.



Pusher and his wife Elorm Anang not having a child for that long after their wedding, prompted some calls from friends and relatives for the actor to find an alternative.



The astute actor who made his maiden appearance on Kafui Danku’s Vlog Channel, advised men who are in similar situation to use the period of childless to make their relationship stronger and prepare adequately for the child yet unborn.



“It’s really tough and very sensitive especially if you are a guy because our culture places a lot of pressure on fatherhood and for the fact that you have a child or not, it was really tough for us. For my experience I just want to encourage men out there if you going through this to just see that years as a moment to bond together and perhaps there are things that you need to prepare for and once you get that and the baby comes in, it just flows. Many at times people are torn apart because the baby isn’t coming, and when the baby comes they aren’t prepared,” Pusher told Kafui Danku.

According to the actor, it is bad for male friends to tease their colleagues because they are unable to have a child, adding that not all men will be able to have a child but that will not take out their fatherhood responsibilities.



“The best we men can do is to encourage other people and not to make mockery of them… Being childless is really sensitive and let’s remember that we bring our uniqueness and blessings in diverse ways so let’s support the brother who has no child with a prayer and words of encouragement,” Pusher added.



He further expressed the joy of final­ly being a father, stating that the feeling was beyond description when he first held his baby.









Source: kasapafmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.