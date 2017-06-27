Ladies I've Never Met Send Me Messages Telling Me They Are Pregnant For Me - Nigerian Actor

Related Stories Actor Enyinna Nwigwe, was recently a guest on Linda Ikeji TV and during the show, Enyinna who is one of Nollywood's finest actors, disclosed that he's had messages from women he's never met before telling him they are pregnant for him. According to him, there are deluded people all over the internet.



"I have had messages of people who are pregnant, people that I have not met before, people I have not met before literally. There are people that are deluded completely. I get messages like that. I know myself. I am not reckless. I don't go foolhardy. We have crazy people now. Social media has worsened things"he said.

Watch below...

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.