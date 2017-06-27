Actress Tonto Dikeh's Father Returns Her Bride Price To 'Husband'

The marital crisis between Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill entered a whole new level this past weekend when Churchill went back to Tonto Dikeh's family house to have her bride price refunded.
Churchill's uncle, Bishop Dare led a delegation to meet with Tonto Dikeh's father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Portharcourt to collect the bride price they paid over a year ago when they held their introduction.
A few days back, Churchill granted an interview revealing that he's done with the marriage. He also explained that getting married to Tonto in the first place was a mistake.
