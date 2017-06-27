Actress Tonto Dikeh's Father Returns Her Bride Price To 'Husband'

Related Stories The marital crisis between Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill entered a whole new level this past weekend when Churchill went back to Tonto Dikeh's family house to have her bride price refunded.



Churchill's uncle, Bishop Dare led a delegation to meet with Tonto Dikeh's father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Portharcourt to collect the bride price they paid over a year ago when they held their introduction.

A few days back, Churchill granted an interview revealing that he's done with the marriage. He also explained that getting married to Tonto in the first place was a mistake.

A week ago, Tonto Dikeh revealed in a leaked text that she paid her bride price herself, however, her father has said that Olakunle Churchill fulfilled all traditional requirements and has returned the bride price to him and in so doing has annulled their traditional marriage. Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill requests for the bride price he paid on Tonto Dikeh. Churchill's uncle, Bishop Dare met with Tonto Dikeh's father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Portharcourt to collect the bride price this week. Swipe to see the videos and annulment letter of the traditional wedding between the Churchills and the Dikehs. Click on the link in the bio to watch the full video of the traditional wedding annulment. #mediaroomhub #MRH #mrhnews





