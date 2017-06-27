Actress Tonto Dike Rejoices As Her Marriage Finally Packs Up (VIDEO)

Earlier yesterday, a video surfaced online showing the families of Tonto Dikeh and representatives from Olakunle Churchill's family meeting for the refund of the bride price paid during their marriage rites. Soon after the video hit the blogs, Tonto Dikeh shared a video of her dancing excitedly and rejoicing.
She captioned the video: “The joy was indescribable ••• #celeratingmyhappiness #celebratingLife #DavidsDance #VictoryDance”
The actress did not say what the celebration was all about but comments on her page show that her followers have concluded she’s celebrating the dissolution of her marriage to Olakunle Churchill. Since the couple did not have a Church wedding, the return of the bride price marks the end of the couple’s short lived marriage which was blessed with a son.
