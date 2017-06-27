Actress Tonto Dike Rejoices As Her Marriage Finally Packs Up (VIDEO)

Related Stories Earlier yesterday, a video surfaced online showing the families of Tonto Dikeh and representatives from Olakunle Churchill's family meeting for the refund of the bride price paid during their marriage rites. Soon after the video hit the blogs, Tonto Dikeh shared a video of her dancing excitedly and rejoicing.



She captioned the video: “The joy was indescribable ••• #celeratingmyhappiness #celebratingLife #DavidsDance #VictoryDance”



The actress did not say what the celebration was all about but comments on her page show that her followers have concluded she’s celebrating the dissolution of her marriage to Olakunle Churchill. Since the couple did not have a Church wedding, the return of the bride price marks the end of the couple’s short lived marriage which was blessed with a son.



See the video below....











The joy was indescribable ••• #celeratingmyhappiness #celebratingLife #Davids Dance #VictoryDance

A post shared by Tonto•Charity•Dikeh (@tontolet) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:33am PDT









Source: lindaikeji Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.