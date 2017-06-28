I Am Not An Ingrate – Joyce Blessing Reacts To Public Backlash

Related Stories After a section of the public labelled her ‘ungrateful’ for defecting from Media Excel owned by Ernest Kwesi Enning to DaveJoy Productions, gospel musician, Joyce Blessing has dispelled the claims saying, she is not an ingrate.



A tape that has received a lot of public interest and criticism captured Kwesi Ernest crying uncontrollably on his birthday as he lamented that many artistes he has produced for the past eighteen years have been ungrateful. The postures of these artistes sometimes make him feel like quitting, he added.



As accusing figures pointed at Joyce Blessing, the artiste has said she left Media Excel on peaceful note. Speaking on Showbiz927, the energetic performer said there was no misunderstanding between the two parties adding that, they never signed any contract.



“Joyce Blessing is not ungrateful as it is being reported. Some are listing musicians who have parted ways with their management and they added me to the list. I am not ungrateful. Never,” she told host, Nana Kwadwo Addo.



Meanwhile, Kwesi Ernest has appealed to the media to stop discussing him and Joyce Blessing. According to him, the tears he shed on his 46th birthday was not because the artiste had left his camp.



"…leave Joyce Blessing to do whatever she wants to do. She has her calling and I also have my calling. There is never any moment in my life I will cry because of Joyce Blessing. Mark it on the wall, I will never cry because of Joyce Blessing,’’ he said on Rainbow Radio.





