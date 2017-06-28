"90% of Black Men Are Ungrateful"- Prophet Badu Kobi

Related Stories Leader and Founder of Glorious Wave Ministry, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has stated that most Black men are ungrateful.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Prophet Kobi slammed the attitudes of some gospel musicians, insisting 98% of them are ungrateful. He also added that the ungrateful attitude is not just limited to Gospel Musicians but most Africans and most Black men for that matter are ungrateful.



The Prophet's comments come after Chief Executive Officer of Media Excel Production, Ernest Kwesi Ennin lamented the neglectful attitude of some gospel artistes that he has helped rise to fame.



According to him, the majority of Africans usually forget to acknowledge the efforts of those who helped them climb the ladder of success.



“In Africa if you want to help or support people, especially in his area where he wants to help Musicians, he should make up his mind that, you are doing it for God and not for himself just like the bible said. If not, he would regret helping people. In Africa, not just Ghana, in Africa particularly the Blackman over 90% are ungrateful. No matter how many good things you do for them, the moment you do one bad thing, they forget all the good things you have done. Africans and Black men in general are not good with appreciation”.



Popular music producer, John Mensah Sarpong had initially opined that many gospel musicians were ungrateful, saying "after working tirelessly in putting them out there, they will dump you because they have achieved their desired results, unlike the secular musicians who appreciate their producers."



And prophet Badu Kobi could not agree more, adding that "John Mensah Sarpong said 90 percent, I will say it is 98 percent [of gospel musicians are ungrateful]."



He, however, urged music producers to continue helping gospel artistes in the country, despite the discouraging attitudes being put up by some of them.



