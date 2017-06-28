Prophet Kumchacha Accuses Kweku Bonsam of Fraud

Related Stories The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry International, Nicholas Osei also known as ‘Kumchacha’ has said renowned traditional priest, Kwaku Bonsam has no supernatural powers as the latter claims.



He said the Fetish priest’s act of making people believe in his self acclaimed ‘gods’ is deceptive.



In an interview on Kasapa FM, Kumchacha said there is no power greater than God’s power, adding that what Kweku Bonsam claims to do is trickery.



“Kweku Bonsam has no power…he’s a fraudster who deceives people. He claps when he sees me,” Kumchacha told Gatuso.



According to him, he can demonstrate same tricky acts for the public to realise that Kweku Bonsam is ’empty’.



When told about some predictions by Kweku Bonsam which saw the light of day, Kumchacha replied that, “If we’re talking about power, then it’s the power to bring back the dead to life and not going about deceiving people with your tricks.”



The two have been at loggerheads over whose