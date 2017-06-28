I Was Accused of Killing My Mother – Brother Sammy Shares His Story

Related Stories Gospel Minister Brother Sammy did not have it easy growing up as a child.



The crooner has shared a very sorrowful story, which will definitely touch your heart.



Narrating his sad story on ‘Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix’, Samuel Opoku as he is known in real life revealed that he has never seen his father since he was born. He added that his mother died when he was very young and that was when all his problems started.



According to the gospel musician who ended his education at JHS, he was accused of killing his mother because a young lady told the family that he, Sammy was a wizard. This lie caused a lot of mess for him but God saved him at the end of the trials.



Watch the full interview below:




