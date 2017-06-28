Funny Face Talks Divorce, Buys 32 Plots Of Land & New Toyota Tundra

In case you are not aware, Funny Face wants you to know he has bought himself a new Toyota Tundra and life in showbiz has been very good to him. He told Berla Mundi that the sweat of his new beast is from his TV Series Cow & Chicken and other things he does as a showbiz personality.



Talking about his personal life particularly about his infamous divorce, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng (Funny face) said he is innocent of any wrongdoing neither will he tell the wrong doings of his ex-wife (Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim) that caused the divorce because he respects women and won’t say anything to shame any woman.



However, according to Funny Face, Bola Ray among other few people are well informed about the exact details that led to the divorce but he (Funny Face) will never make it public. “When the issue came out about my divorce, she came out to say things I’m this I’m that meanwhile her issues when they hit your head, they are hard as mountain Afadzato big big big but i will not come out and tarnish her image,” he said.



The Actor says he has moved on and now found a wife who lives abroad.



Speaking on GhOneTv, he said “… and for this one she is humble, faithful and above all God fearing … Not All That Glitters Is Gold”, clearly a shade to his ex-wife.



The comedian also revealed during the interview that he has acquired 32 plots of land around Kasoa where he is going to build a recreational center for children. He described it as Disney in Ghana and called for support from corporate bodies and individuals.

Funny Face with his friends cruising in his new Tundra-























Ahead of #funnyfacefunfestival 8th July #ChildrenPresident chilling with @iamgenesis_gmp and @freshagidi #NewCrocodile









A post shared by Funnyfacegh (@therealfunnyface) on Jun 28, 2017 at 3:27am PDT













