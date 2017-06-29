19 South African Stars Pose Naked For A Good Cause (Video+Photos)

Marie Claire SA magazine’s July 2017 issue is dubbed “The Naked Issue” and according to the magazine, it is for a good cause. Or 19 good causes.



The magazine has teamed up with 19 South African celebrities with each of them standing for a good cause – from domestic violence to child welfare – and in a bid to raise money for different charities, the celebs are posing nude.

The cover and pages of the shoot caused a stir on social media for South Africans but we admire the bravery of the celebrities.

From Nomzamo Mbatha to Thando Thabethe and more, Marie Claire SA says all the celebrities were simply gracious during the shoot.



Video below-