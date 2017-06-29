WATCH: Finding Love In Denkyira Obuasi

Related Stories The woes of Denkyira Obuasi residents may be far away from ending as Ghanaians seem not to be ending the trolls anytime soon.



Residents may have to start considering other options or ways to convince their suitors and or find love since many have already tagged them as “devilish” and would rather not be associated with them.



Aside some parents reportedly refusing to give their children out in marriage to persons from the town, the children themselves may have to do a “double dose” of what they normally would do, to get a partner.



Residents of the township received massive trolling from all sides of the public after a section of their youth gruesomely ended the life of an army man, Major Maxwell Mahama, with the excuse of a mistaken identity.



The law is taking its due course on the culprits but Ghanaians are definitely also metting out their own version of “prosecution” on residents.



In what appears to be a short movie clip circulating on social media, a man who goes all out with his line of “lyrics” trying to woo the heart of a beautiful lady is seen suddenly taking his shoes off and bolting after realizing the lady he is trying to pursue is from Denkyira Obuasi.



The man abruptly ended his “rap line” when he asked where the lady was from and she mentioned “Denkyira Obuase”. He kept running while the lady called for him to come back.



Apparently, it was a plot for the gentleman to “get off” her back.



