Ghana`s Menzgold Partners Bet International

Related Stories In an era where boundaries do not cut businesses, organizations and firms are taking advantage of global connections to make their products and businesses useful and relevant in all spheres.



It`s in the wake of this business opportunities that MenzGold, a Gold dealership entity in Ghana partnered with BET in a way that added color to this year`s awards.



MenzGold, a sister company of Zylofon Media- a record label in Ghana with their interest in the creative arts industry the world over sponsored a 24-carat gold coins which had images of all the nominees of the international category (Africa) in this year`s event. The presentation of the 24 carat gold coins with embossed images of the nominees were presented by Rebecca Acheampong aka Becca who is the communications director of MenzGold and doubles as a signed artiste for Zylofon Media.



In an interview with the CEO of MenzGold who also doubles as the CEO of Zylofon Media and other businesses, he revealed that the creative arts industry is the future of the world therefore his interest to support this year`s BET with pure gold coins with images of the International category (African) nominees. “We hope to do more in subsequent years” Nana Appiah Mensah who was honored with a Special Recognition Award at the just ended Exclusive Men of the Year (EMYs awards) at Kemspinki added.



It`s now time for us in Africa and the world at large to work harder in the creative arts industry since the land of Gold, Ghana with the help of MenzGold and Zylofon Media are looking forward to honor more nominees in the creative arts industry in subsequent years.



