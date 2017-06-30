“File For Divorce If Her Mouth Is Too Sharp For You”- Vicky Zugah Tells Men

Related Stories Ghanaian Actress Vicky Zugah has shared a little advice to men who chose to use their wife's as punching bags.



According to the movie personality, if for some reasons you think you don't like her anymore or you think her mouth is too sharp for you just file for a simple divorce.



The movie icons post read "The shameless ones lie afterward and I don't know why. You don't want to be tagged an abuser yet u abuse? File for divorce if her mouth is too sharp for u..DON'T hit her" she said



she shared the message on her Instagram account.



Vicky has taken up a a campaign against domestic voilence after she revealed few week ago that 3 of her ex-boyfriends have abused her with the past four years.