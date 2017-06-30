 
 

You Need To See Dr. Bawumia’s Dance Moves (VIDEO)
 
30-Jun-2017  
H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo obviously is the best dancer among all the Presidents Ghana ever had. He has some swag on the dance floor. However, can we say same for his Vice? You certainly need to watch this video of Dr. Bawumia with his wife Samira on the dance floor.

At the same event (Glam Africa Ball ), where from a video we spotted Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia dancing to Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s performance with their wives

Check out Ghana’s President and Vice with their wives dancing.


<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BV9xPRkFvUV/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">#Watch #ThatWowMoment When @mbawumia @Sbawumia @rakufoaddo @nakufoaddo took to the Dance floor @Glamafricamag @eurostarlimousine @mysisterskeepergh #GlamAfricaBallGH #GlamAfrica #MySistersKeeper #RonnieIsEveryWhereExclusiveVideo #RonnieIsEveryWherePaparazzi #RonnieIsEveryWhere</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by MY NAME IS EVERYWHERE (@ronnie_is_every_where_) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-06-30T13:19:27+00:00">Jun 30, 2017 at 6:19am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>
 
 
 
Source: ghanacelebrities.com
 
 

