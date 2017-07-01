Three Ghanaians Honoured By Queen Elizabeth

Related Stories Three young Ghanaians have been awarded by Queen Elizabeth for their outstanding contributions in their communities.



They are Elijah Amoo Addo, Winnifred Selby and Efua Asibon. The awards ceremony was held at Buckingham Palace and was attended by many personalities from the British royal family including Prince Harry who gave a speech praising the recipients – who are between 18 and 29 years old from across the Commonwealth – for their good works.



Last year, Ghana had just one recipient of the award – Paul-Miki Akpablie – but that has now increased to three with this year’s awards.



The three were part of some other 60 exceptional young leaders across the Commonwealth who were presented with medals by the Queen.



The award winners of the Queen’s Young Leaders spent spend some days receiving mentoring and training from the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Continuing Education in the UK.