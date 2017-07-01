‘Prostitution Is A Decent Profession’ - Lutterodt

Related Stories Controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt, has stated that prostitution is a decent profession and that many prostitutes will surely go to heaven.



He made the statement on Atinka TV’s morning show, ‘Ghana Nie’ hosted by Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwah.



According to him, our daily life activities will not take us to heaven rather, our last moment before we depart from this earth will determine whether we will go to heaven or not.



He added that there will be three surprises in heaven; the surprise to see yourself in heaven, the surprise to see someone you least expected to be in heaven and the surprise of not seeing someone you thought should have been there.



According to the controversial counsellor , he’s scared of prostitutes because ‘ they usually stand in the dark and one would never know the kind of spirit dwelling in them.’