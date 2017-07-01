Meet Shatta Wale’s Ten-Year-Old Daughter

Related Stories One part of Shatta Wale most people don’t know is that the artiste who respond to Champion has a daughter.



Most people are only aware of Shatta Majesty because he had him when he became a star after years of struggle in the slums.



Well, Shatta Wale has a daughter who is very beautiful. Her name is Cherissa and she turn ten years old today.



The Dancehall King in a post on social media celebrating her said “Today …my Queen Cherissa ??…i want to say a happy birthday to you and wish you a great future.Always know that Daddy loves you so much ok.”