Meet Shatta Wale’s Ten-Year-Old Daughter

One part of Shatta Wale most people don’t know is that the artiste who respond to Champion has a daughter.
Most people are only aware of Shatta Majesty because he had him when he became a star after years of struggle in the slums.
Well, Shatta Wale has a daughter who is very beautiful. Her name is Cherissa and she turn ten years old today.
The Dancehall King in a post on social media celebrating her said “Today …my Queen Cherissa ??…i want to say a happy birthday to you and wish you a great future.Always know that Daddy loves you so much ok.”
|Source: mynewsgh.com
