Actor Lilwin Gives His Mother 8-Bedroom House As Her 70th Birthday Gift

Related Stories Funny Actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has given his mother the biggest shock of her life on her 70th birthday.



The actor on his mum’s 70th birthday which fell on Saturday July 1, surprised her with a beautiful house located at Buoho in Kumasi, in the presence of few friends, colleagues and family members, the actor gave the keys to the 8-bedroom house to her mum.



Before handing over the keys to his mother, Kwadwo Nkansah reportedly said the house is his small way of thanking her for the love and care she has shown him since he was born.



“For this beautiful thing my son has done for me, I don’t have anything to thank him than to say may God almighty bless you”, his mother tells him as he handed over the key.



Both Kwadwo and his Mother were overwhelmed with and could not hold back their tears after they recounted how they have suffered in life.



The 8-bedroom house according to sources, was built four years ago but the actor kept mute over it, until last Saturday July 1 when decided to surprise her mum with it.



See video and more photos below:



