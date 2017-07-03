For Those Who Want To Know..Here Are The Names of Beyonce’s Twins!!!

Related Stories So the Carter twins are here and reports suggest that their names are equally unusual as their older sister, Ivy Blue!

According to TMZ, the Carters’ new additions go by the names Rumi and Sir.



The site reportedly obtained that information from the company that Bey and Jay run that owns the trademarks to their names. They claim that legal documents were just filed to secure the rights to the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.



The trademarks music’s first family have include cosmetics, fragrances, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, hair ribbons, playing cards, water bottles, tote bags, sports balls, rattles and novelty items.



Blue, Rumi and Sir are about to be a part of one of the biggest empires known to man.



Congratulations again to Bey and Jay on their healthy new additions!