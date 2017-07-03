'Efiewura' Star Did Not Marry But Gave Birth To Six Kids With Different Women” – Brother

Related Stories Brother of the late Kofi Agyiri, an actor in the popular ‘Efiewura’ series which airs on TV 3 has said his brother acted his womanising behaviour in the series that got Ghanaians glued to their TV sets.



According to him, his brother has six children with six different women and for that reason, he could play his role very well because, in real life, he is able to date several women.



He, however, mentioned that although his brother was a womaniser, he was a very responsible gentleman who worked tirelessly to take care of his six children and their mothers.



“Surprisingly, my brother never married! He gave birth to six (6) kids with different women accordingly. More importantly, the late Kofi did his possible best to take good care of the kids as well as his baby mamas. It’ll interest you to know that his ‘womanising’ character as exhibited in Efriewura is a fair representation of his real human behaviour.”



Kofi Agyiri died on Friday after years of battling kidney failure.