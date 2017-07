Related Stories Founder and Bishop of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has on a rare occasion used the English language in a deliverance service at his Church.



The controversial Bishiop is known for his mastery and usage of Twi, a local Ghanaian dialect for all forms of communication.



Bishop Obinim who professes to be an Angel of God surprised a section of his congregation when he conducted a deliverance service in English.



Watch Bishop Daniel Obinim use English to deliver a congregant from her illness







