Dating 3 Guys At The Same Time Was Fun; I'll Do It Again - Sista Afia(Video)

Related Stories Singer Sista Afia has boldly revealed that she dated three different men at the same time, at some point in her life.



Sista Afia born Franchesca Duncan Williams added that she really enjoyed every bit of it and she would gladly repeat it, if she gets the opportunity again.



The highlife singer in a conversation with Zionfelix on ‘Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix’ show disclosed that she once dated three guys at a time. She described the act as ‘fun’ and wishes to repeat it if she gets the same calibre of people.



Sister Afia who looked unperturbed about dating the three guys said one of the major reasons why she was with all the three was because of their cash.



The ‘Jeje’ hitmaker added that she knew very well that she was not the only one the guys were going out with so she was not worried about them cheating since she was also acting unfairly in order to gain an advantage.



Watch Sista Afia on ‘Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix’ as she tells her story:



