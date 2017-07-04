Don’t Neglect The Creative Sector

Related Stories A former Director of the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Kumasi has called for aggressive promotion of the nation’s arts and culture because of the enormous potential for the economy.



Mr. Kwaku Owusu-Akyaw said the government should put in more resources in the sector and the returns would be huge.

He was speaking at the launch of a six-week arts and crafts exhibition in Kumasi.



The event, organized by the CNC, has attracted exhibitors from across the country and the West Africa sub-region - Mali, Burkina Faso and Togo.



It has provided the opportunity for them to put on show and market their great pieces of handicraft – wood

works and carvings, beads, portraits, textiles and clothing, as well as cultural and traditional artefacts.

"Mobilizing for Ghana's future through arts and culture" is the theme chosen for the exhibition.



Mr. Owusu-Akyaw described the creative industry as a goldmine which must be tapped to bring in more income.

He said it would not be out of place to set up a special school for arts and crafts to enable interested youth to shape their talents - gain knowledge on how to perfect their products – quality finishing, which met international standards.



This, he noted, could help reduce unemployment among the young people, create wealth and lift many out of poverty.

He reminded the government of its promise to build a national theatre in the Ashanti Region and said the people were eagerly waiting to see this happened.



Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), underlined the government’s determination to strengthen the creative industry to create jobs and generate revenue.



He encouraged the management of the Centre to roll out innovative programmes to boost the attraction of the place to both local and foreign tourists.



Barima Asumadu Sakyi, the acting Director of the Centre, advised exhibitors to build local and international networks for export of their works.