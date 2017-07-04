We Know What We Are About - Zylofon Media Tell Critics

Related Stories After signing on 10 artistes in the last six months, tongues have started wagging about whether entertainment company, Zylofon Media really knows what it is about.



But Zylon Media wants those tongues to stay put because it has ‘its head well screwed on’ and the fast track signing on of artistes is a good business decision.



Artistes under the wings of the company are Kumi Guitar, Becca, Stonebwoy, Joyce Blessing, Obibini, James Gardener, Benedicta Gafah, Bibi Bright, Zynell Zuh and Too Sweet Annan.



Although they they do not reveal all, Zylofon Media is believed to offer juicy deals comprising of houses, large sums of money, cars among others which is making people wonder how they are going to break even and go ahead to make profit.



Among industry players who feel the rapid sign-ons of Zylofon Media may result in it going the way of of similar companies that have preceded it, is artiste manager, Enoch Adjepong.



“Why do you think the likes of Mad Time Records, Goodies and Agicoat went out of business? Records sales are no more booming in Ghana and I wonder why a new record label would sign on so many artistes.



“Honestly what are they signing the artistes for; there is no way Kumi Guitar for example can make profit for the four year contract he has signed”, Enoch Agyepong who manages Fatao Keita, traditional artiste said.



According to him, he would not have any doubts if Zylofon Media just wants to use the artistes to organise events but to rake in sales is a bit far fetched for him.



However, Samuel Atuobi Baah, Head of Communications at Zylofon Media has a different story to tell.



According to him, Zylofon Media knows what it is about adding that his outfit took into consideration all the advantages and disadvantages before signing the artistes on.



“It is not as if the company has a lot of money to throw away. We want to help the entertainment industry that has suffered for a long time to grow. The entertainment industry to have a record label to sign on great talents” he said.



He explained that, Zylofon Media did a lot of research before it began operating.



“We are aware of all the record labels that signed on a lot of artistes and went burst. We have a well-thought out plan and very soon Ghanaians will know that Zylofon Media means business” he stated.



To him it is too early for anyone to describe Kumi Guitar as a failure adding that their outfit has a great plan for the Break Into Two singer. Mr. Samuel Atuobi Baah revealed that a lot of artistes are knocking on their door to be signed on. “But we are not just signing for signing sake, we mean business and when our outfit is convinced about a particular artiste then we put pen on paper” he added.