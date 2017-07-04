Dede Ayew Praises Shatta Wale

Related Stories Black Stars deputy skipper Andre Dede Ayew, has said dancehall artiste Shatta Wale’s uniqueness is a gift from God.



The West Ham United player said his all time favourite musician in Ghana is Shatta Wale.



“I KNOW MOST OF HIS SONGS IF NOT ALL OF THEM HE IS THE NUMBER IN GHANA. HE HAS MADE A LOT OF SONGS THAT HAVE TOUCHED THE HEARTS OF GHANAIANS. HE IS SOMEONE IT GOT TO A POINT PEOPLE DID NOT UNDERSTAND HIS MENTALITY BUT NOW THEY ARE GETTING TO UNDERSTAND HIS PHILOSOPHY. HE HAS THE TALENT, GOD HAS GIVEN HIM SOMETHING UNIQUE…. HE HAS BEEN TAKING OVER FOR A WHILE,” ANDRE AYEW TOLD JOY NEWS.



Dede Ayew eulogised the ‘Taking over’ hitmaker for his consistency in releasing hit songs and urged him to keep doing what he loves to do best.



“HE HAS TO CONTINUE. SHATTA HAS BEEN CONSISTENT IN BRINGING OUT SONGS THAT ARE ALWAYS HITTING. AS LONG AS HE CONTINUES TO DO THAT HE WILL ALWAYS BE ON TOP THERE FOR A VERY LONG TIME”, HE ADDED.



Ayew added that he also enjoys music by Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.