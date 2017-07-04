Sammy Kuffuor Talks Daddy Lumba & Shatta Music...

Former Black Stars and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor says he will not encourage his son to take boxing as a profession because he can’t stand him being beaten up.
Sammy Tugah revealed this in an interview with TV3, stating how he would not want his son to be a boxer considering the risks involved in the sport. He further went on to describe Daddy Lumba as a music legend butbelieves Shatta Wale is a creative musician who is liked by him and his children.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.