I Had Affairs With Shatta Wale, Yaa Pono & More – Infamous Criss Waddle’s Ex-Girlfriend Alleges

Related Stories 19-Year-old Mary, who reportedly attempted suicide out of her love turn sour with AMG Boss Criss Waddle has come again to drop a bombshell.



According to Mary who says she’s an upcoming actress, apart from dating Criss Waddle, she’s also had a thing with Yaa Pono and Shatta Wale among others.



Mary made the revelation on Takoradi-based Radio station Empire 102.7 Fm. She emphasized that she actually dated Criss Waddle despite the rapper later denying her.



“We were actually dating. He posted that picture with the caption – I said I’m taken but she still said she loves me..to see the reaction of his fans before introducing me to the public; because he wanted to do a lot for me” – Ameyaw Debrah can confirm she said this.



Apart from the further revelation that her infamous suicide was staged, Mary added that she also had a thing with musicians like Yaa Pono and Shatta Wale.



If this is any fact to go by, is this why Yaa Pono is privy to the information that Shatta Wale is a Paedophile s*cker as he mentioned in “Gbee Naabu” that “Wo fifi nkoda tu”



How come will this girl even get to play within rivals of this kind?





