XCLUSIV FOTOS: Nana Ama McBrown Throws Surprise Birthday Party For Her Mother-In-Law

Ghanaian screen diva Nana Ama has given her mother-in-law a special treat on her 60th birthday.
The actress together with her husband Maxwell Mensah and their kids with few family and close friends, treated mummy to a surprise private family dinner at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.
Maxwell Mensah’s mother, Madam Julie of Julieco Enterprise who celebrated her 60th birthday on Monday July 3, 2017, was overwhelmed with joy as her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren spent memorable moment with her amidst wining and dining.
Gospel Musician Ohemaa Mercy who is one of Madam Julie’s favorite, entertained Nana Ama Mcbrown and her in-laws. It was an all white affair.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.