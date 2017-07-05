 
 

XCLUSIV FOTOS: Nana Ama McBrown Throws Surprise Birthday Party For Her Mother-In-Law
 
05-Jul-2017  
Maxwell Mensah with him mother and wife Nana Ama McBrown
 
 
Ghanaian screen diva Nana Ama has given her mother-in-law a special treat on her 60th birthday.

The actress together with her husband Maxwell Mensah and their kids with few family and close friends, treated mummy to a surprise private family dinner at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Maxwell Mensah’s mother, Madam Julie of Julieco Enterprise who celebrated her 60th birthday on Monday July 3, 2017, was overwhelmed with joy as her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren spent memorable moment with her amidst wining and dining.

Gospel Musician Ohemaa Mercy who is one of Madam Julie’s favorite, entertained Nana Ama Mcbrown and her in-laws. It was an all white affair.

Checkout exclusive photos from the party below:

 
 

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah


Maxwell and Nana Ama McBrown


double kiss for mummy


Mother and son


Nana Ama McBrown with her husband and their kids








Nana Ama McBrown's Mother-In-Law's Birthday Party


Ohemaa Mercy and Nana Ama McBrown


More champaign


Kekeli


Madam Julie


Time to pop champaign





Ohemaa Mercy performing





Champaign popping


Mawell, Madam Julie and Nana Ama McBrown


Grandmother of Maxwell Mensah


Madam Julie on the dance floor

 
 
Source: Eugene Osafo-Nkansah/Peacefmonline.com
 
 

