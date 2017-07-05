XCLUSIV FOTOS: Nana Ama McBrown Throws Surprise Birthday Party For Her Mother-In-Law

Ghanaian screen diva Nana Ama has given her mother-in-law a special treat on her 60th birthday.



The actress together with her husband Maxwell Mensah and their kids with few family and close friends, treated mummy to a surprise private family dinner at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



Maxwell Mensah’s mother, Madam Julie of Julieco Enterprise who celebrated her 60th birthday on Monday July 3, 2017, was overwhelmed with joy as her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren spent memorable moment with her amidst wining and dining.



Gospel Musician Ohemaa Mercy who is one of Madam Julie’s favorite, entertained Nana Ama Mcbrown and her in-laws. It was an all white affair.



Checkout exclusive photos from the party below:







