Ghanaian Actor Drowns At Beach A Week After Burying Mother

Just a week after burying his late mother, Ghanaian stage actor, Obed Nii Armah popularly known as Ronny Nii Armah has passed on.



The vibrant, hilarious and energetic stage actor did not die because of sickness but drowned at the Laboma Beach near La Pleasure beach on the Republic holiday, July 4, 2017, www.ghanaweb.com can state.



Ronny known for his roles as ‘Woyome’ in Scribe Productions “This Family Is Not For Sale Season 1 and 2”, and “I Want To Sue God”, soared to fame with his unique display of art.



The actor was swimming with friends when he encountered difficulties and went under the rough waters. He died shortly after being pulled from the water.



He is remembered by friends as a young, strong and talented man.



“We are very heart broken. We really had plans of doing lots of projects together. Well. All we can say is, "God knows best." May his good soul rest well. We have lost such a talent! Hmmm”, Kobina Ansah, CEO for Scribe Productions told Ghanaweb in an interview.



Ronny was a Level 300 student at University of Cape Coast pursuing Basic Education



Messages from friends have since been pouring in on his timeline on Facebook.



“Ronny Nii Armah your passion for acting beats my mind each time you were on stage...I called you "my favorite actor's favourite actor'....You were a friend Ronny... Your death was sudden..But..You may be gone but your memories lives with us at Scribe Productions...RIP friend.. #RonnyLives”, Millicent Aba Tetteh wrote.



“I don't Know where to start From. .Ah, Ah, This pain i can't comprehend. A Brother, filled with giftings. I remember when we said Stage Theater is our life and we are going to take it to the next level in Ghana and beyond, From Universal Theater Group to Ahisco to Drama.com till School of Performing Arts. You were filled with so much Creativity and you were ready to deliver. It's rather unfortunate you had to go so soon, Without completing most of your tasks. I pray the Good Lord of Heaven finds you a peaceful resting place. The Scar you engraved on our hearts will remain forever. A true hero, you left without a proper Goodbye. You will be missed Brother. You will never be forgotten. hmmmm, I wish i can ask Why but God knows best. May Your Soul Rest in Peace Obed Nii Armah Legend. #Ahisco #UniversalTheatre #StageLover #Brother #RESTINPEACE”, Alfred Richie Bennett also wrote.



“On our way back home in a car, Dorcas Sowah & i were giving u our condolences on ur mum's death & u said ur mum didn't try, she should hv waited 4 u to wear ur graduation gown for her to see. Let me ask u Ronny Nii Armah did u try at all?” another Facebook user also wrote.

Watch snippets of his productions below: