Chief Moomen Owes GHc140,000 Over Wogbe Jeke

Related Stories Poet and playwright, Chief Moomen has incurred a personal debt of about GHC140,000 since he initiated the Heritage Theatre series dubbed Wogbe Jeke in 2015.



Wogbe Jeke which re-enacts Ghana’s pre-colonial histories to modern day times features the stories of kings, queens and legends amidst dance, music and poetry.



Speaking to Showbiz on Tuesday, Chief Moomen said despite the difficult financial situation, he is not deterred from persuing his dream of showcasing the rich cultural history Ghana has on offer.



“I knew the challenges ahead of me when I initiated this project. The Wogbe Jeke series has always been a capital intensive project and ever since I started I have never made a single cedi as profit.



“ In 2015, I made a loss of GHC 80,000, in 2016, I made another loss of GHC 60,000 and this year has been no different. These challenges will not stop me from going ahead with the project because of my love for the country and our beautiful culture. I know the potential this has to become a global touring series and attracting tourists to the country,” he said.



He also informed Showbiz that despite repeated efforts government and authorities at organising committee of the Ghana @60 celebration are yet to take any steps to settle the remainder of the cost of the Wogbe Jeke series which he organised in March as part of activities to mark Ghana’s 60 anniversary celebration.



Last week, Chief Moomen took to Facebook to publicly ask the government to pay him the remainder of the money.



According to Chief Moomen, several attempts to get government to pay the other half of the bill has proven futile, forcing him into a terrible financial situation. He said he has had to put his car on sale to help raise money to sustain his business.



He said his interaction with the Chairman of the Ghana @60 anniversary planning committee left him feeling insulted and disappointed.



“I have already suffered enough indignities at his hands. About two months ago when I went to see him about our plight, he was so patronising and condescending I left very angry, disappointed and truly quite sad,” he said.



Chief Moomen said the lack of funds almost caused him to cancel plans for the show which eventually came off on Monday, July 3 at the National Theatre thanks to the benevolence of some friends who came through at the last minute.



“It was very tough and frustrating organising this year’s edition but I could not cancel it because as a playwright if you continue cancelling shows you eventually lose credibility,” he said.



Chief Moomen told Showbiz that he plans on releasing a write-up detailing a full account of his experience and general reflections on this whole process right in the coming days.