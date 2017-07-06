Yvonne Okoro Pays Fees For Needy Students

Related Stories Actress Yvonne Okoro has promised that she will be offering a supporting hand to needy but brilliant students as part of her charity organisation, Elizabethan Scholarship Scheme, this year.



According to the award-winning actress, she will be visiting some educational institutions to settle bills for some students who need support to pay their fees.



Yvonne took to Twitter to announce the upcoming charity project.



“Glad to announce that this year my charity org Elizabethan Scholarship Scheme will be paying some fees of students in various schools,” she said.



However, she didn’t indicate when she will begin the sponsorship programme. But her announcement attracted a lot of retweets, with many people thanking and congratulating her bold decision to support ‘struggling’ students.



The school fees paying project follows Yvonne’s annual charity campaign.



In April 2016, Yvonne Okoro won the love and respect of the people of Wungu in the Walewale community of the Northern Region, where she commissioned a borehole project to provide water for the town.



For a very long time, the community had battled with water scarcity. Natives, including school children, walk several kilometres in search of water daily. As part of Yvonne’s annual charity exercise, she decided to go to the aid of the community by funding the drilling of a borehole.



“It gives me joy to offer a supporting hand to those who need it in society. I hope this project will go a long way to impact positively on the lives of the people of Wungu, especially the children and women,” she said when she commissioned that project.



Previous years, she did other charity works, including building a playground for underprivileged children at the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.



This year, she is not relenting on the charity exercise, as she wants to touch the lives of students in some institutions who are having challenges paying their school fees.