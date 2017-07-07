Gyan Has Disrespected His Mother’s Ghost - Afia Schwarzenegger

Related Stories Comedienne and Television personality Afia Schwarzenegger, has accused Black Stars Skipper, Asamoah Gyan of disrespecting his mother’s ghost.



Her comments were in reaction to a missed penalty during a friendly match between the Black Stars and their US counterparts where the player offered to take but missed.



He has been trolled on social media for not standing by his mother’s advice not to ever take penalty kicks after similar missed chances in time past that courted insults from aggrieved Ghanaians.



Afia Schwarzenegger said:”I tot you said your mum asked you to stay away from penalties? Where you disrespecting your mother’s ghost or you lied to Ghanaians….. but you kraaa why? Stay Away from our penalties. Akua Donkor can do better”



“I have said it several times and I’ll say it again today too, I will not rescind my decision not to take penalty kicks for the national team again, I will only play when it’s a penalty shoot-out and I have no option but even with that, I will not be part of the first five.”



Those were the words of Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan on based Happy FM after the 2010 world cup.