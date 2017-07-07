Castro Still Missing… 3 Years & Counting

Castro and Janet Bandu Related Stories Thursday, July 6, 2017 was exactly three years that Ghanaian hip-life musician Castro and a lady friend, Janet Bandu, disappeared while cruising a jet-ski on the Volta Lake at Ada.



Castro had followed his friend Asamoah Gyan to Ada for holidays when he went missing in the river, and a combined search team comprising the Ghana Navy, Marine Police, local fisherfolks and professional lifeguards could not find his body.



Till date, the two have not been found and the search team remains clueless as to the exact circumstances which led to their disappearance. There were speculations that the two had drowned but no eyewitness account has confirmed that theory.



Days after they went missing, Asamoah’s team issued a statement saying, “We are keeping hopes alive that the two will eventually be found. Our prayers and support lie firmly with Castro and Miss Jane Bandu and their families. We pray for strength and fortitude for all engaged in the search and we also call on anyone who has useful information to assist in this quest. God bless us all.” But they have since not been found.



Early July 2017 reports indicated that Asamoah Gyan has made a U-turn on his team hopes. He has given up hopes that Castro is alive.



Speaking in an interview with Delay on The Delay Show, the Black Stars captain reportedly said he came to conclusion that his friend is dead after consulting the fetish priests.



“For me, I was there, from what the person said and from what I have observed, I can strongly say that Under is no more because I was there… (but) the body has not been found,” he said, and he is not sure that the body will be found.