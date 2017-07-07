Michael Ola Puts Sammy Flex On Blast

Related Stories Former Public Relations Officer of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Michael Ola thinks Sammy Flex's 'inability' to handle criticisms steering towards Zylofon Media over their recent mass signings proves he's immature.



Ola called out Sammy Atuobi Baah in a long Facebook post yesterday and asked him to 'grow up'.



Ola wrote (unedited):



FIND TRUTH IN CRITICISM - ZYLOFON'S SAMMY FLEX



I have been monitoring the Zylofon media issue being discussed and I have also aired my views on the matter on few platforms. It is becoming obvious that the criticisms are having psychological effect on the head of PR of the company: Sammy Atuobi Baah.



Reading on people's reactions on social media, I see different kinds of people airing their views: the small minds, matured and not so matured.



Some talk just because the have to. Others talk because of their fondness of Sammy and that affects their objectivity.



The last group talk because they understand the issue and want to be sure the right thing is done. Ghana attracts investors all the time to invest in our economy. People come in with huge sums if money but does that mean for the fact that we need the money, we shouldn't seek value for money? We should sit down for investors to bamboozle our people and leave?



We have an investor in our industry and we are told to be unprofessional for criticizing their modus operandi? Then what is our use as pundits and watch men for the industry. It is excusable if you have no iota of knowledge of precedence,



It is our duty to make sure our people are having a value for money. It is our duty to make sure the investor's modus operandi is in line with a procedure and for betterment of the suffering industry.



The industry needs investors. Yes, we have been waiting for this for a long time but it doesn't mean we will be put on looped mute when it happens. We will delve, criticise, propound ideas and suggestions to make sure the right things are being done and that history doesn't repeat its ugly side. It's only wisdom which can advise you listen to these criticisms and learn from them!



If you see criticism as hatred, you need maturity pills. If you see critiques as enemies, you need psychological help.



Elsewhere people are paid to criticize. Sammy had a section on his erstwhile program on Pluzz FM where songs are played and criticised in the presence of the owners. I guess he didn't see that as being unprofessional?



I think immaturity is taking the best part of Sammy flex and the earlier he gets his thinking right, the better. You can't have me to worship you because you are investing in my industry. Helluva of a no! I see praise singers ganging up for Zylofon and its childish to think these are the people who think well of Zylofon media.



Find truth in criticism and stop being defensive about it. You will learn nothing by doing that. I went for Zylofon media press conference while unavailing Stonebwoy and have decided never to attend anymore of their press conferences. To me it's a waste of precious time.



We cannot and will not sing the praises of Zylofon until we get a reason to.



Zylofon has no track record for lyrics of their praise songs yet, They are totally new and unknown outside Ghana. So what metre do you want us to measure them with? Is it because Sammy flex is part if them so suddenly all must shut up?



Now on criticism;



There is rarely a smoke without fire. Instead of being defensive at criticism, Sammy, or taking it to heart, learn from it. This will make you a better person.



At the heart of every criticism is a nugget of truth and not hatred. A truth which has the power to change you.



If you are matured enough, try to sit one on one with your critiques to find the truth in what they are saying. It is a process that many find difficult but worthy to try.



You signed Kumi Guitar, who is playing his songs in Ghana. He's brought another single I am told and where is it?



Is not this a cause to worry? Rather than making enemies, make critiques your friends and learn Sammy!



That is maturity. Stop screaming for praises when you have no lyrics to it. I hope I have been unprofessional not to praise you? Just grow up!