Related Stories Pictures of ace broadcaster and women activist, Gify Anti, spotting a bulging belly, are bandying on social media.



Since the pictures got viral, a lot of people have expressed their joy for the 47 year old.



The ‘Standpoint’ host, Gifty Antwi, got married in October, 2015 to host of ‘PM Express’ on Joy News Channel on Multi TV and Chief of Adumasa Traditional area in the Eastern Region, Nana Ansah Kwaw.



















