I Kiss Other Men Apart From My Husband - Actress Confesses

Kumawood actress, Portia Asare, has confessed she kisses other men apart from her husband.
According to Portia Asare, kissing other men is part of her job and there is nothing she can do about it.
She was speaking to the host of Abusua FM’s entertainment review program, Austin Wood in reaction to perception that kissing in movies are not real.
Portia says, “before you are engaged, the director and producer will tell you what they want and it’s for you either accept the role or decline it.”
“Once you have accepted the offer to act the role, you must be prepared to execute it to the satisfaction of the producer and director.”
Asked whether the kissing in movie roles are as a result of camera effects, Portia denied saying “there’s nothing like camera effects”.
“Every kissing you see is real because that’s what you have accepted to do.”
“My husband sees these roles I play in the movies and he doesn’t complain because my husband trusts me and has nothing to worry about it.”
|Source: abusuafmonline.com
