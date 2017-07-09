Ghanaian Men Are Attracted To ‘Born Ones’ - Sherifa Gunu

Related Stories Ghanaian soul musician, Sherifa Gunu has sparked controversy indicating that Ghanaian men are attracted to women who are unmarried but have children.



According to her, the majority of men these days are looking for women who have already given birth to one or two children.



She observes that most men of today do not want to be faced with fertility challenges in the future and therefore resort to marrying women who have given birth before.



“Most men of today love to marry women who have a child/ children because they do not want to be faced with fertility challenges in the future”, she revealed on Peace Fm’s Entertainment Review.



She said children are a source of blessing to their parents and the larger society urging women to try and have children at a point in time in their lives.



Reacting to news about Gifty Anti’s pregnancy, Sherifa expressed excitement over the development and pray the renowned TV personality gives birth to twins.