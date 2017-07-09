Mayor of Worcester Presents Shatta Wale With Key To The City

Related Stories Joseph Petty, Mayor of the city of Worcester in Massachusetts, USA has presented Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. known on stage as Shatta Wale key to the city.



The event took place on Saturday, July 8, 2017 after great performance at Hanover Theater in the US.



The Key to the City of Worcester is conferred to individuals by the sitting Mayor; Joseph Petty for the recognition of one’s huge contribution to the betterment of Worcester or to a well respected visitor.



The citations written on the plague clearly states that Shatta Wale is being recognized and honoured by Worcester for his relentless contribution to the arts industry and for honouring the city with such a successful event and great performance.



Shatta Wale is currently in USA to embark on his “After The Storm” tour.





